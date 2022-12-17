Electricity & water supply has been mostly restored in Ukraine after yesterday’s Russian missile attack

However, it only means most customers are again receiving electricity by schedule 8-16 hours per day. Several months and equipment are needed to return to normal supply.

As was reported, Russia launched 76 missiles on Ukraine’s power greed yesterday, December 16. Some 60 of them were shot down by Ukraine’s air defense. However, the rest 16 damaged electricity substations, causing the blackout for 50% of Ukrainians, especially in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and south-central Ukraine.

As of the morning of December 17, water supply was restored to all customers in Kyiv while electricity supply was restored to 70% of customers, Kyiv mayor Vitaliy Klytshko said.

Electricity supply was restored to the Kharkiv Oblast, Oblast head Oleh Syniehubov informed. Several central Ukrainian regions, in particular, Zhytomyr and Kirovohrad oblasts also have electricity supply restored by 75% after emergency shutdowns.