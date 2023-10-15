Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Latest

Zelenskyy urges preparedness: more Russian strikes on energy infrastructure expected

“Everyone must fulfill their part of protective work so that Russian terror this winter does not stop Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said.
byIryna Voichuk
15/10/2023
2 minute read
Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his evening address to Ukrainians on 15 October. Credit: Presidential Office
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is cautioning that Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities will escalate as winter approaches and is calling on local authorities, energy companies, and telecom operators to increase preparations.

In his evening address, Zelenskyy stated: “We must be aware that there will be more such Russian strikes as winter draws nearer, more against generation facilities, against the network. One must be ready for this.”

He noted Ukraine has “maximally strengthened air defenses within existing conditions” and is negotiating new protective measures with partners.

However, the president stressed that much will also depend on the readiness of local governments to respond, particularly in cities, along with preparatory work by energy and telecoms companies.

“Everyone must fulfill their part of protective work so that Russian terror this winter does not stop Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy’s warning comes after major Russian missile strikes on energy infrastructure across Ukraine on Sunday, which caused blackouts, including in the city of Kherson. With the heating season approaching, officials are bracing for potential attacks aimed at cutting off power and heat.

Russia has not conducted a strike against Ukraine since 21 September 2023, preserving existing stocks of AS-23 missiles for attacks on Ukrainian critical infrastructure over winter 2023-2024, the UK Defense Ministry reported.

In an interview with Ukrainska Pravda, Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, warned that Russia replenished missile supply for striking energy and oil infrastructure objects as well as military facilities ahead of a new heating season.

