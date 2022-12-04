US intel chief says Russia using up ammunition in Ukraine faster than it can replace it – NBC News

Latest news Ukraine

US National Intelligence Director Avril Haines told NBC News on 3 December that Russian forces in Ukraine are burning through ammunition “quite quickly” – faster than the country’s defense industry can replace it, which prompts Moscow to look to other countries for help, including North Korea.

Putin has been “surprised” at the lackluster performance of his military but his political objectives for the war have not changed, the intelligence director said.

Read also:

North Korea sends artillery to Russia while pretending it’s going to Middle East – US intel

North Korea claims it has never supplied weapons, ammo to Russia – Reuters

Russia likely extracting ammo, matériel from Belarus which doesn’t suggest future attack from Belarus – ISW

Russia is buying North Korean artillery, U.S. intel says

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags: , ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags