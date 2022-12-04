US intel chief says Russia using up ammunition in Ukraine faster than it can replace it – NBC News

US National Intelligence Director Avril Haines told NBC News on 3 December that Russian forces in Ukraine are burning through ammunition “quite quickly” – faster than the country’s defense industry can replace it, which prompts Moscow to look to other countries for help, including North Korea.

Putin has been “surprised” at the lackluster performance of his military but his political objectives for the war have not changed, the intelligence director said.

Tags: ammunition, North Korea, Russia