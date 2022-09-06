Russia is buying North Korean artillery, acc to US intelligence, NYT writes.
Russia’s purchase of millions of shells and rockets from North Korea is a sign that global sanctions have hampered the Russian military’s supply lines.
Home » Latest news Ukraine » Russia is buying North Korean artillery, U.S. intel says
Russia is buying North Korean artillery, acc to US intelligence, NYT writes.
Russia’s purchase of millions of shells and rockets from North Korea is a sign that global sanctions have hampered the Russian military’s supply lines.
Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com
The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation
When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Euromaidan Press
News on the War in Ukraine