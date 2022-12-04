Fighting in Ukraine set to slow for winter months, says US intelligence – BBC

The fighting in Ukraine has been slowing down and this will likely continue in the coming winter months, US intelligence agencies believe, although there has been no evidence of fading resistance on the part of Ukrainian forces, US director of intelligence Avril Haines told a defense forum in California, according to BBC.

She said both sides would try to “refit, resupply and reconstitute” for any counter-offensive in the spring.

“We’re seeing a kind of a reduced tempo already of the conflict… and we expect that’s likely to be what we see in the coming months,” Haines said. “But we actually have a fair amount of skepticism as to whether or not the Russians will be, in fact, prepared to do that,” she said and added, “I think more optimistically for the Ukrainians in that time frame.”

Tags: US intelligence, winter warfare