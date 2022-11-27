Russian hackers target Dutch LNG terminal

American cyber security company Dragos has informed that two Russian hacker groups have been searching through the systems of the Dutch LNG terminals, trying to find ways to crack the systems, Oil Price reports.

Meanwhile, Cybersecurity expert Fox-IT says there’s a concrete threat of malicious parties that have been targeting companies in the energy sector due to the ongoing global energy crisis. “Particularly in the supply chain for the supply and distribution of LNG. The parties interested in this sector are probably state-sponsored malicious groups, for example, the groups led by the Russian FSB and GRU,” a spokesperson has said.

Kremlin continues to weaponize energy following its invasion of Ukraine, Oil Price has reported.

