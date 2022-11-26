Zelenskyy thanked countries which recognised Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainians

Zelenskyy called on countries of the globe to recognize Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainians thanked countries who recognised Holodomor this year and in the past.

“Amid ongoing Russian aggression, it is no less important to recognize the Holodomor of 1932–1933 as an act of genocide against the Ukrainian people. This has already been done by the United States, Canada, Australia, Poland – in total, by our friends from 17 countries. In 2022 it was Brazil and the Czech Republic. The day before, I called on the states and international organizations that have not yet done so to do this. On November 23, Romania approved the relevant decision. We are grateful. On November 24 it was Ireland. On November 25 – Moldova. I invite others to join this important historical truth. This will be a strong manifestation of solidarity with Ukraine in these extremely difficult times for us,” Zelenskyy said today at the inaugural International Summit оn Food Security under Grain from Ukraine humanitarian program.