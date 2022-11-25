UK FM to pledge further winter support on Ukraine visit – Reuters

British foreign minister James Cleverly is going to pledge millions of pounds in further support for Kyiv during a visit to Ukraine to ensure the country has the practical help it needs through the winter, his office said, according to Reuters.
Cleverly, who is set to meet Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on the trip, also condemned Russia for its “brutal attacks” on civilians, hospitals, and energy infrastructure.
