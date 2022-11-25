UK FM to pledge further winter support on Ukraine visit – Reuters

British foreign minister James Cleverly is going to pledge millions of pounds in further support for Kyiv during a visit to Ukraine to ensure the country has the practical help it needs through the winter, his office said, according to Reuters.

UK to deliver more than 25,000 winter kits for Ukrainian military by mid-December

Cleverly, who is set to meet Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on the trip, also condemned Russia for its “brutal attacks” on civilians, hospitals, and energy infrastructure.

WHO documented 703 attacks on Ukraine health infrastructure: millions of lives under threat in Ukraine this winter

 

