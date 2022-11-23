Ukraine’s largest bank has reopened 3 bank desks in liberated Kherson in less than a week

Ukraine’s largest bank has reopened 3 bank desks in liberated Kherson in less than a week

Photo by Pryvatbank 

Latest news Ukraine

The reopening of Ukraine’s largest bank Privatbank in Kherson is crucial for local people to receive their income, withdraw cash, etc.

Privatbank is also known as Ukraine’s most popular and digitized bank. Almost all services can be provided online. However, for those people who don’t have internet access or for the elderly who sometimes don’t know how to use it, it is crucial to have physical access to the bank. Also, with the resumption of the work of banks, people in Kherson can withdraw cash, which is crucial when not all payment systems work due to power and internet outages.

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags