Ukraine’s largest bank has reopened 3 bank desks in liberated Kherson in less than a week

Photo by Pryvatbank

The reopening of Ukraine’s largest bank Privatbank in Kherson is crucial for local people to receive their income, withdraw cash, etc.

Privatbank is also known as Ukraine’s most popular and digitized bank. Almost all services can be provided online. However, for those people who don’t have internet access or for the elderly who sometimes don’t know how to use it, it is crucial to have physical access to the bank. Also, with the resumption of the work of banks, people in Kherson can withdraw cash, which is crucial when not all payment systems work due to power and internet outages.