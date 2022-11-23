One more Russian torture chamber was found in Kherson — Ukrainian Witness

One more torture chamber was found in Kherson, Ukrainian Witness reports in a video from the site.

“God, save and preserve”, “God, give strength” and the number of days was scratched on the walls.

50 people were held inside, and some of them were beaten. While retreating, Russians started a fire to destroy evidence.

“The occupiers kept Kherson citizens who had a strong pro-Ukrainian position in the torture chamber. Kherson citizens who resisted the occupation authorities. During the inspection of the chamber, the evidence of torture of local residents was found,” said a spokesman of Ukraine’s Security Service in Kherson Oblast Victoria Shakula. “According to information from locals, traces of blood and traces of torture were cleaned in these premises every day, which the occupiers tried to hide by setting up a big fire,” says project correspondent Oleksiy Prodayvoda.