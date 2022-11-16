White House says Russia is ultimately responsible for Poland missile blast

On 16 November, National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said regardless of what the investigation into the Poland missile blast finds, Russia is ultimately responsible for it.

She stressed that the US has not seen anything that could contradict the assessment that the explosion was a result of a Ukrainian air defense missile but Ukraine has every right to defend itself amid Russian massive attacks which target civilian infrastructure.

In addition, Watson expressed solidarity with the people of Ukraine. “We know that millions more Ukrainians remain without power, water, and basic necessities as a result. Our thoughts and prayers go out again to the loved ones of the two Polish citizens tragically killed.”

Tags: Poland, Ukraine, White House