Western allies don’t force Ukraine into negotiations with Russia – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Ukraine’s Western allies don’t persuade the Ukrainian authorities to negotiate with Russia, Ukrainska Pravda (UP) reports citing “high-ranking interlocutors close to the Bankova (President’s Office – Ed.) and in diplomatic circles.”

“They don’t force into negotiations, but simply say that ‘it is preferably to tell the Russians where to go not so categorically’ so that the Europeans can live more calmly,” an official told UP.

Also, UP’s interlocutors in diplomatic circles deny that Western partners are putting pressure on Ukraine and calling for negotiations with Russia:

“Actually, nothing serious is happening. There are very vague conversations about how to move forward,” an interlocutor involved in international negotiations explained to UP.

According to the UP, no preparatory work for possible negotiations with Russia is currently being done.

Previously, The Washington Post reported citing anonymous sources that the US was privately encouraging the Ukrainian leaders to “signal an openness for negotiations with Russia.”

US privately asks Ukraine to show it’s open to negotiate with Russia – WP citing anonymous sources

 

