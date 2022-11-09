Less news from the front than in early fall doesn’t mean fighting intensity declined – Zelenskyy

Talking about the situation on the frontlines in his 8 November address, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there is less news than at the beginning of autumn, but this does not mean less intense fighting.

“The situation’s hard on the entire front. Fierce positional battles continue, it’s especially hard in the Donetsk region. The occupiers are suffering huge losses, but their order is the same – reach the Donetsk region’s administrative border. We’re not giving up a single centimeter of our land. I thank all our heroes holding positions in Donbas.



“Kherson – we clearly see the enemy’s plans and act accordingly. Carefully, thoughtfully and in the interests of liberating our entire territory, we’re reinforcing our positions, ruining Russian logistics, consistently ruining the occupiers’ potential to maintain the occupation of the south of our country.



“East – we’re gradually returning the Ukrainian flag to all our cities and communities. We’re also actively reinforcing the border,” Zelenskyy said.

