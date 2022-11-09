Less news from the front than in early fall doesn’t mean fighting intensity declined – Zelenskyy

Less news from the front than in early fall doesn’t mean fighting intensity declined – Zelenskyy

 

Latest news Ukraine

Talking about the situation on the frontlines in his 8 November address, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there is less news than at the beginning of autumn, but this does not mean less intense fighting.

“The situation’s hard on the entire front. Fierce positional battles continue, it’s especially hard in the Donetsk region. The occupiers are suffering huge losses, but their order is the same – reach the Donetsk region’s administrative border. We’re not giving up a single centimeter of our land. I thank all our heroes holding positions in Donbas.

“Kherson – we clearly see the enemy’s plans and act accordingly. Carefully, thoughtfully and in the interests of liberating our entire territory, we’re reinforcing our positions, ruining Russian logistics, consistently ruining the occupiers’ potential to maintain the occupation of the south of our country.

“East – we’re gradually returning the Ukrainian flag to all our cities and communities. We’re also actively reinforcing the border,” Zelenskyy said.

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags