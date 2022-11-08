Ukraine’s President proposes to continue martial law, mobilization

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to continue martial law and mobilization in Ukraine, reportedly website of the Verkhovna Rada.
The relevant draft laws No. 8189 and No. 8190 have been sent for consideration by the leadership of the Council.
Ukraine’s MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak announced that the Council will continue martial law and general mobilization at the next plenary meeting.
Most likely, the martial law will be extended for 90 days, until February 19, 2023.
