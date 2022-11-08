Russians hit two communities in Dnipropetrovsk oblast

On November 8, the Russians struck the Marganets and Nikopol communities from a self-propelled multiple rocket launcher “Grad”, said the head of the military administration of the Dnipropetrovsk oblast, Valentyn Reznichenko in Telegram.

“The Russians targeted two communities – Marganetska and Nikopolska – from “Grad” and heavy artillery.

There were no casualties,” Reznichenko said.

Reznichenko clarified that in Nikopol, Russian shells damaged dozens of multi-story and private buildings, two industrial enterprises, a hospital, a school, a vocational school, cars and a gas pipeline.