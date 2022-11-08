Due to warm autumn Ukraine started taking gas from storage later then usual which will help go through winter

In 2022, Ukraine has started taking gas from storage later then usual, on 7 November, due to warm autumn. This it the most late beginning of taking gas from storage in 10 years, gas storage operator Ukrtransgas reported.
