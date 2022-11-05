The Netherlands will modernize 45 T-72 tanks for Ukraine within the new EUR 120 million military aid package

The Netherlands is supplying heavy military materiel to Ukraine in a new package worth 120 million euros. In particular, 45 million is designated for the repair and provision of 45 modernized T-72 tanks. Together the US, Czech Republic, and the Netherlands are providing 90 T-72 tanks for Ukraine within this initiative, the Dutch Ministry of Defense informed.

The first batch of tanks is expected to be delivered to Ukraine as early as next month.

President Zelenskyy thanked the US, Czech Republic, and the Netherlands for providing 90 T-72 modernized tanks for Ukraine:

We are sincerely grateful to 🇳🇱, 🇺🇸 and 🇨🇿 for providing significant and much-needed support – 90 T-72 tanks. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are pushing forward and need this equipment. We value the help of partners. Together we stand for protection of freedom & democracy! — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 5, 2022