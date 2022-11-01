Ukrainian aerospace company’s president sabotaged transfer of helicopters to Ukraine’s Armed Forces – Prosecutor General

At the beginning of the full-scale war, Vyacheslav Boguslaev, president of the Ukrainian aerospace company Motor Sich Corporation, ordered the helicopters to be dismantled so that Ukrainian pilots could not use them, Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

“The investigation has information that the president of Motor Sich at the beginning of a full-scale war, after a corresponding appeal from the Ukrainian military, ordered the company’s employees to hide documents from helicopters so that the Ukrainian defense forces could not use the equipment Like, Ukrainian pilots will not get behind the wheel of a helicopter without special forms,” Kostin said. “But that’s not all! After the Ukrainian military applied for the helicopters, the president of Motor Sich gave the order to decommission the equipment, and simply to remove the blades from the helicopters.”

The Prosecutor General added that all this happened at the beginning of the war, when Russain helicopters stormed Hostomel, Russian troops shelled Ukrainian cities.