Ukraine’s helicopter king accused of working with Russia to face new trial

The Security Service and Prosecutor General’s office of Ukraine have completed the investigation and submitted an indictment against Viacheslav Bohuslaiev, the former president of Motor Sich company, and Oleh Dziuba, the director of the company’s Department of Foreign Trade, suspected of collaborating with Russia.

Motor Sich is Ukraine’s aerospace company which produces mainly engines for helicopters and turbines. In 2022, Bohuslaiev was convicted of collaborating with the enemy after the investigation had discovered evidence of his involvement in selling helicopter parts to Russia prior to the invasion. Currently, he is being held in Kyiv’s pre-trial detention center.

Based on new evidence found by investigators, Bohuslaiev is charged under four articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: collaboration with the enemy, providing assistance to the aggressor state, obstructing the lawful activities of the Ukrainian Army, and participation in a terrorist group or terrorist organization, as per Ukrainska Pravda.

In addition, as part of the criminal proceedings, Bohuslaiev’s property worth nearly $314 billion was seized.

As the investigation reported, the management of the plant in Zaporizhzhia set up transnational channels for the illegal supply of Ukrainian aircraft engines and their spare parts to Russia.

The two individuals established ties with representatives of the Russian corporation Rostech which is one of the main producers of weapons for the Russian occupying forces.

Russia used the products for the manufacturing and repairing of rotorcraft of its armed forces.

The investigation also found that in April 2022, the ex-leader of Motor Sich deliberately blocked the delivery of a helicopter for the needs of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Defence Ministry.

According to records shared by the Skhemy project, Bohuslaiev’s attempt to block the Mi-2 transfer was influenced by representatives of the Russian military-industrial complex.

He also feared that the assistance to the Ukrainian Army could jeopardize his ties with the invaders if they establish complete control over the country, the recordings show.