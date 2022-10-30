General Staff of Ukraine’s forces reported that during the so-called “evacuation” of Kherson prison No. 90, the Russian occupiers took out prisoners; Russia is using the territory of this prison for the placement of Russian personnel and military equipment.

Besides, in the village of Velika Znamyanka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russia continues to place personnel in the homes of local residents, as the General Staff reported.

