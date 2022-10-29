Ukraine returns 52 POWs from Russian captivity

On Oct. 29, Ukrainian Intelligence reported that 52 POWs including soldiers and officers, medics, sergeants from the Naval Forces, the Armed Forces, the National Guard, and the Territorial Defense of Ukraine were released from Russian captivity.

Russian troops detained them in Mariupol, Bucha, and Chornobyl. Azovstal defenders were also freed in the latest Ukraine-Russian prisoner swap.

Tags: prisoners of war, Russia-Ukraine war, Ukrainian Pows