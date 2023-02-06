Within 10 days, Russia plans to launch a new large-scale offensive

Within the next 10 days, Russia plans to launch a new large-scale offensive, Financial Times writes with reference to an unnamed adviser to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the FT, Ukraine received “very reliable intelligence” about the intention of the Russian Federation to launch a new offensive.

The purpose of the Russian offensive is called the occupation of the entire Donbas. It is reported that the offensive of the Russian army may begin in the regions of the cities of Kreminna and Lyman, where Russia has been concentrating large forces for several weeks.

The publication writes that the aggressor intends to launch an offensive before Ukraine receives Western tanks and weapons.

In addition, the FT notes that the Kremlin is building up its forces south of the Donetsk region, deploying additional forces to settlements around Mariupol.

An anonymous adviser to the Armed Forces also told the FT that the Russian offensive would likely be led by elite units, “real mechanized brigades… strengthened the airborne and marine units. These are not bus drivers and school teachers.”

Tags: Russia-Ukraine war, Russian offensive