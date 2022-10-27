Russian ombudswoman adopted Ukrainian child kidnapped in Mariupol. Ukraine’s Ministry initiates criminal proceeding

Russian ombudswoman adopted Ukrainian child kidnapped in Mariupol. Ukraine's Ministry initiates criminal proceeding

 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs asks law enforcement agencies to open a case against the Russian ombudswoman, who took away a child kidnapped in Mariupol

“Taking away Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to Russia and their subsequent adoption by Russian citizens grossly violates the legislation of Ukraine, as well as the Geneva Convention on the Protection of the Civilian Population in Time of War from 1949, which stipulates the obligation of the occupying power not to change the civil status of children, and the 1989 UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

On the instructions of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine initiates the opening of a case against the Russian citizen Maria Lvova-Belova, whose actions show signs of a criminal offense before the law enforcement agencies of Ukraine,” the message reads.

Maria Lvova-Belova, Commissioner for Children’s Rights under the President of Russia, announced that she had adopted a Ukrainian child taken from Mariupol.

