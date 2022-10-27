Propaganda textbooks found in Kharkiv Oblast praise “great reunification of Crimea with Russia,” humiliate Ukraine

Kharkiv prosecutors discovered Russian textbooks in the de-occupied territory of the Izium district.

In the village of Borova, prosecutors together with Security Service found about a hundred Russian textbooks for schoolchildren in the premises where the so-called “administration” was located during the occupation.

Among them are books on the Russian language, the history of the Russian Federation of different periods, the basics of life safety, social studies with the Russian tricolor on the cover, and others.

In the history textbook it is written about the “great reunification of Crimea with the Russian Federation” and about “the largest project – the construction of the Crimean bridge.”

In addition, the authors of the books did not miss the Russian recognition of the illegal “DNR” and “LNR” in February 2022.

“Even in the textbook on the basics of life safety, according to which children are taught the rules of fire safety and the basics of health care, it is written that the events of 2014 in Ukraine are a manifestation of extremism and terrorism,” prosecutors noted.

The textbooks will be used as physical evidence in criminal proceedings on the facts of collaborative activity and genocide.

“The occupiers tried to Russify the students, eradicating everything Ukrainian. They wanted to start the school year in the occupied cities and villages of the Oblast according to the programs and standards of education of the aggressor state,” prosecutors concluded.