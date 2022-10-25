Ukraine’s Reintegration Minister called on Ukrainian refugees not to come back for winter

Ukraine’s Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, Iryna Vereshchuk, called on Ukrainians who have gone abroad since the beginning of the full-scale war, not to return to Ukraine for the winter if possible, on the broadcast of the news marathon.

“I will ask you not to return, we have to survive the winter. Unfortunately, the networks will not last. You see what Russia is doing, everyone sees it. To return now is to again expose to danger yourself, your children, all their vulnerable relatives, who may be sick, or have limited mobility, or are older. That is, there is no need to do this. If there is an opportunity, stay and spend the winter abroad for the time being,” Vereshchuk said. “For now, let’s hold back, because we understand that the situation will only get worse – and we have to survive this winter. We will survive, survive the winter, and then we will think about everything else”.