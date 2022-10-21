Exclusive post stamp “Combat Goose-pilot” dedicated to Ukraine’s Air Forces to be auctioned

Exclusive post stamp “Combat Goose pilot” dedicated to Ukraine’s Air Forces to be auctioned

 

Latest news Ukraine

The exclusive post stamp “Combat Goose-pilot. Guards of the Ukrainian sky” was presented by Vinnytsia fund Podilska Hromada, following recent massive Russian airstrikes by missiles and drones, most of which were shot down by Ukraine’s air defense. The stamp is based on the work of the artist Nataliya Dremliuha.

Only a limited edition of these post stamps was issued. They will be auctioned off to buy winter sleeping bags for Ukrainian soldiers. One of the stamp letters will be gifted for Vadym Karaya, the pilot who shot down 5 Shahed drones and two missiles over Vinnytsia, protecting the city.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags