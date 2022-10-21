Exclusive post stamp “Combat Goose-pilot” dedicated to Ukraine’s Air Forces to be auctioned

The exclusive post stamp “Combat Goose-pilot. Guards of the Ukrainian sky” was presented by Vinnytsia fund Podilska Hromada, following recent massive Russian airstrikes by missiles and drones, most of which were shot down by Ukraine’s air defense. The stamp is based on the work of the artist Nataliya Dremliuha.

Only a limited edition of these post stamps was issued. They will be auctioned off to buy winter sleeping bags for Ukrainian soldiers. One of the stamp letters will be gifted for Vadym Karaya, the pilot who shot down 5 Shahed drones and two missiles over Vinnytsia, protecting the city.