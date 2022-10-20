Zelenskyy approves sanctions against Russia’s occupation authorities, propagandists, and mercenaries

On Oct. 20, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions against 2,507 individuals and 1,374 legal entities involved in Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The sanctions list includes Russia’s occupation authorities, Russian TV presenter Tina Kandelaki, son of the ex-president of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych Alexander, and family members of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.