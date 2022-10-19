Ukraine’s FM submitted proposal to sever diplomatic relations with Iran

Latest news Ukraine

Amid numerous destructions to the civilian infrastructure caused by Iranian-made drones, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba submitted proposal to sever diplomatic relations with Iran to consideration of Ukraine’s President.

“Diplomatic relations with Iran have been severed by hundreds of their drones that have crossed our border and hit our cities, infrastructure and killed people,” said Ukraine’s FM Dmytro Kuleba.

Besides already supplied Iranian drones to Ukraine, there are reports about the possible Iran’s weapons supply to Russia.

“We have never taken an anti-Iranian position, but after Iran became complicit in the crime of aggression and crimes of Russia on our territory, we choose a very clear and honest position,” Kuleba added. “They will stop supplying weapons to Russia – we will talk about the restoration of the entire complex of relations.”

On Oct. 17-18 Russia launched mass Iranian-made Shahed 136 drones attack on Ukraine’s cities.

