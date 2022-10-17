Belarus preparing for war

Latest news Ukraine

In Belarus, some employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations have been allocated weapons in case of hostilities, the country also trains to evacuate the population and talks about shelters, the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Belarus Vadim Sinyavsky said.

According to Sinyavsky, some employees of the Ministry of Emergencies may be armed to “defend the homeland” along with the army in case of conflict or hostilities. The corresponding order of the self-proclaimed President Alexander Lukashenko was fulfilled, the weapons were received from the Ministry of Defense, the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations noted.
Sinyavsky also said that Belarus has more than 5000 different closed structures that can be used to shelter the population in case of missile attacks.

“The leadership of our country… is taking all measures to prevent this [military conflict in Belarus] from happening. But we understand that, unfortunately, the world is such that there may be a situation in which we will have to act quickly. In particular, within the framework of civil defense,” he said.

