NYT: Pentagon plans to start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16s in US in September

The Pentagon plans to begin training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets in the United States as early as September, a US official said on 24 August, according to The New York Times.
Last week, US Defense Department officials stated that Ukrainian pilots would be trained in the US if a European coalition effort to train dozens of pilots reached capacity.
“But the approach is now changing to also bring Ukrainian pilots for training in the United States as soon as Ukraine identifies them,” NYT says, adding that it was unclear if the US would train an additional pilot group or some of those destined for European programs.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said earlier this week that F-16s would be sent to Ukraine not earlier than after six to seven months.
“The pilots will first receive English language training in Texas and then begin months of flight training in Arizona, said the US official who addressed the issue on Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss future training plans,” NYT reported.
