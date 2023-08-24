Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

NYT: Pentagon plans to start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16s in US in September

The US will start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets in September, flight training will take place in Arizona, according to NYT sources.
byYuri Zoria
24/08/2023
1 minute read
An F-16 wing. File photo: Turkish Air Force
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



The Pentagon plans to begin training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets in the United States as early as September, a US official said on 24 August, according to The New York Times.

Last week, US Defense Department officials stated that Ukrainian pilots would be trained in the US if a European coalition effort to train dozens of pilots reached capacity.

“But the approach is now changing to also bring Ukrainian pilots for training in the United States as soon as Ukraine identifies them,” NYT says, adding that it was unclear if the US would train an additional pilot group or some of those destined for European programs.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said earlier this week that F-16s would be sent to Ukraine not earlier than after six to seven months.

“The pilots will first receive English language training in Texas and then begin months of flight training in Arizona, said the US official who addressed the issue on Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss future training plans,” NYT reported.

Zelenskyy: Norway to send F-16 jets to Ukraine

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts