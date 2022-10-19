Ukraine made 15 strikes on Russian strongholds, positions in south 

On Oct. 19, Ukraine conducted 15 air strikes on Russian strongholds and positions in south of Ukraine, Operational Command “South” reported.

Russian losses include 84 invaders, 2 self-propelled large-caliber howitzers of the type “Akatia” and “Msta-S”, a tank, 3 units of armored vehicles, as well as 3 warehouses with ammunition in the Berislavsky and Bashtansky districts.

Russian occupiers conducted 3 air strikes in the Davydovo Brod area.

On 18 September, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out 21 air attacks, according to the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces. The Staff says that hits have been confirmed on 16 Russian strongholds and areas of troop concentration, and 5 on positions of anti-aircraft missile systems.