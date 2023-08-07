Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Officials: Another 22 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity (photos)

Another 22 Ukrainian soldiers came back home from Russian captivity; The oldest of them is 54 years old, the youngest is 23 years old. There are wounded among the liberated.
Maria Tril
07/08/2023
Liberated Ukrainian soldiers from Russian captivity. Photo: Security Service of Ukraine
On 7 August, 22 Ukrainian prisoners of war, including two officers, returned home from Russian captivity, President’s Office Head Andriy Yermak, wrote on Telegram.

The freed soldiers “took part in battles in different areas. There are wounded among the liberated. The oldest of our soldiers is 54 years old, the youngest is 23 years old,” according to him.

Ukrainian soldiers released from Russian captivity. Photo: SSU

“All those released will undergo physical and psychological rehabilitation, reintegration and receive the necessary treatment with the support of medical specialists,” Yermak said.

Photo: SSU

According to the Security Service of Ukraine, the prisoner exchange is an outcome of the efforts by the Joint Centre for Coordination of Search and Liberation of Prisoners of War, which implemented the decision of the Coordination Staff for the Treatment of PoWs.

“The life of every Ukrainian is of the highest value! We are working to carry out the order of the President of Ukraine and return every Ukrainian from captivity,” SSU reports.

More than 2100 Ukrainian POWs have already returned home after POWs’ exchanges with Russia, Ukrainian ombudsman for human rights Dmytro Lubinets said.

