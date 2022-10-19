Putin’s martial law orders are “desperate tactics to try to enforce and control” – US State Dept

Latest news Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s martial law orders in Ukraine’s occupied territories are “desperate tactics to try to enforce and control,” US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on 19 October, CNN reports.

“It should be no surprise to anybody that Russia is resorting to desperate tactics to try and enforce control in these areas,” he said at a briefing. “The truth is that Russia is not wanted in these regions, and the people in Ukraine are rejecting Russia’s illegal invasion and seizure by force of what is Ukrainian territory.”

Patel added that the Kremlin has “no legal claim whatsoever” and “there is no jurisdiction that they have” over Ukraine’s sovereign territories of Crimea, Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags