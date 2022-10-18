NATO to send anti-drone systems to Ukraine “in the coming days” – Stoltenberg

The Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, announced the transfer to Ukraine “in the coming days” of means to counter Iranian kamikaze drones, which Russia actively uses to attack Ukrainian cities. Stoltenberg said this during a discussion at the Berlin Foreign Policy Forum on Tuesday.

“The most important thing we can do is to fulfill what the members of the Alliance have promised, to activate and provide even more air defense systems. In the coming days, NATO will transfer anti-drone systems to counter the specific threat of drones, in particular from Iran,” said the Secretary General.

Commenting on Tehran’s role in helping Russian forces, Stoltenberg stressed that “no country should support Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine.”