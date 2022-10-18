NATO to send anti-drone systems to Ukraine “in the coming days” – Stoltenberg

Latest news Ukraine

The Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, announced the transfer to Ukraine “in the coming days” of means to counter Iranian kamikaze drones, which Russia actively uses to attack Ukrainian cities. Stoltenberg said this during a discussion at the Berlin Foreign Policy Forum on Tuesday.

“The most important thing we can do is to fulfill what the members of the Alliance have promised, to activate and provide even more air defense systems. In the coming days, NATO will transfer anti-drone systems to counter the specific threat of drones, in particular from Iran,” said the Secretary General.

Commenting on Tehran’s role in helping Russian forces, Stoltenberg stressed that “no country should support Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine.”

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags