800 Taiwanese Revolver 860 Armed VTOL “winged mortars” were sent to Ukraine, – Taiwan News with reference to Polish media

According to Taiwanese and Polish journalists, 800 units of Revolver 860 Armed VTOL combat drones, produced by the specialized company DronesVision from the city of Jilong, will serve the security of Ukraine.

The flying mortar is a unique drone, according to the manufacturer’s official website. Its drum can carry 8 shells at the same time (basic – 60 mm, but with the possibility of modification to 120 mm caliber).