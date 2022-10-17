EU sets up a military assistance mission to support Ukraine

On Oct. 17, the European Council established a Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) aimed at enhancing the military capability of Ukraine’s Army.

“Today we step up our support to Ukraine to defend itself from Russia’s illegal aggression. The EU Military Assistance Mission will train the Ukrainian Armed Forces so they can continue their courageous fight. EUMAM is not just a training mission, it is clear proof that the EU will stand by Ukraine for as long as is needed,” said Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

The mandate of the non-executive mission will initially last two years, and the financial reference amount for the common costs for this period will be more than USD 100 million.

During the meeting of the EU ministers of foreign affairs, Borrell also said that “Russia is losing the war” with Ukraine, Ukranews reported. He urged the ministers to continue to support Ukraine.