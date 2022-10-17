108 Ukrainian women released from Russian captivity

On October 17, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the release of 108 Ukrainian women from Russian captivity. Officers, sergeants, and privates from Territorial Defense Forces, the Ukrainian Navy, the National Guard, and State Border Guard Service returned back home. Among them are 37 defenders of Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, 12 civilians, and 96 soldiers.

“We do not forget about any of our people – we have to return them all. And we will return them all,” Zelenskyy added.

Also, Ukraine returned women, who were illegally imprisoned by occupation authorities of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts before Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine for providing humanitarian aid to orphans, ‘espionage’ and ‘terrorism’, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said.

