In south, ratio of losses of Ukraine, Russia 1 to 6.5

Currently, the ratio of losses of Ukrainian and Russian troops in the south of Ukraine is approximately 1 to 6.5, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar reported on Facebook.

“The ratio of losses is about 1 to 6.5. According to him [the commander of the operational command “South” Andrii Kovalchuk], the critical limit of the ratio of losses is 1 to 8, after which the enemy army will psychologically “crumble,” Maliar siad.

According to Kovalchuk, the Russia is already in a rather difficult situation in the south, but it is not time to relax. On the contrary, we must gather all our strength and power and squeeze the Russian army from our land.”

As of October 16, the Russian occupiers have already lost at least 65 thousand of their troops in Ukraine, General Staff reported.

