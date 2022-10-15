Top Ukrainian poets, journalists, and entrepreneurs are helping their country to win the war

Latest news Ukraine

“The only chance for a free and happy life for our children is to win the war right for them,” Bohdan Chaban says. He has been fighting against Russian troops for 8 years. Before the war, Bohdan was the owner of several bars in Donetsk and Mariupol.

On October 14, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Ukrainian Defenders. When Russia’s full-scale war began as well as the invasion of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts earlier in 2014, Ukrainian poets, journalists, and entrepreneurs changed their “peaceful” professions and joined the army. Read their stories here.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags