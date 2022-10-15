Top Ukrainian poets, journalists, and entrepreneurs are helping their country to win the war

“The only chance for a free and happy life for our children is to win the war right for them,” Bohdan Chaban says. He has been fighting against Russian troops for 8 years. Before the war, Bohdan was the owner of several bars in Donetsk and Mariupol.

On October 14, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Ukrainian Defenders. When Russia’s full-scale war began as well as the invasion of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts earlier in 2014, Ukrainian poets, journalists, and entrepreneurs changed their “peaceful” professions and joined the army. Read their stories here.