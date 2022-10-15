Russians killed famous Kherson conductor who refused performing for the occupiers

In Kherson, the Russian occupiers killed the chief conductor of the Kherson Music and Drama Theater, Yuriy Kerpatenko. His death became known on October 14, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy reported.

It is noted that Yuriy Kerpatenko was shot by the Russian military in his own house after the conductor refused to cooperate with the occupiers.

The Ministry of Culture, referring to the regional mass media, noted that before the International Day of Music on October 1, the occupiers and collaborators planned to hold a “holiday concert” with the participation of the famous Hileya chamber orchestra. With this concert, the occupiers wanted to show the “restoration of peaceful life” in Kherson. Yuriy Kerpatenko was the chief conductor of the Hileya Chamber Orchestra.

After the start of a full-scale war and the occupation of Kherson, Yuriy refused to leave the city and openly demonstrated his pro-Ukrainian civic position.

