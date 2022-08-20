Germany announces new package of military aid to Ukraine

In total, Germany has to supply 3 more GEPARD anti-aircraft guns, 11 M113 armoured personnel carriers with weapons.

In addition, the new package will include 11 M113 armoured personnel carriers with weapons (in total – there will be 44 of them).

Germany also announces the transfer of:

20 70-mm rocket launchers on pickup trucks with 2,000 missiles and laser target illumination;

1,592 shells for artillery caliber 155 mm;

255 Vulcano shells for 155 mm artillery;

60,200 cartridges of 40 mm caliber;

40 units of updated anti-drone devices;

12 Bergepanzer 2 repair and evacuation vehicles;

30 MG-3 machine guns;

6 lifting and transporting machines.