Russia plans to sabotage Turkish Stream, blame Ukraine – Ukraine’s MFA

On Oct. 13. Ukraine’s MFA urged Western partners to prevent Russia’s energy terrorism, saying it is impossible to lift sanctions against Moscow or restart Nord Stream 2.

“The Ukrainian side insists that the only way the partners can prevent Russian energy terrorism is to take a firm position now and publicly declare that there will be no launch of Nord Stream 2 or lifting of sanctions against Russia under any circumstances,” the Foreign Ministry said.

“Therefore, Putin decided to move from blackmail to terrorism – physical damage to energy infrastructure. His goal is to destroy supply routes and give an ultimatum: launch Nord Stream 2, because you have no other choice. Public hints to this have already been heard from Russian officials,” the Foreign Ministry said. “We also have data on possible similar plans of Russia regarding the Turkish Stream.”