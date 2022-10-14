Russia deploys nuclear-capable bombers to Norwegian border – media

Strategic bombers capable of carrying nuclear charges have been redeployed to the Russian airbase Olenia on the Kolskyi Peninsula, near the border of Norway, probably it’s connected to Russia’s nuclear blackmail in the wake of its defeat in Ukraine, Faktisk reported.

The October 7,  image shows seven Tu-160 bombers and four Tu-95 bombers at the Olenia base. Two days later Planet Labs spotted one Tu-160 on the runway of the airbase.

On September 30, The Jerusalem Post wrote that Russian bombarders capable of carrying nukes were detected near Finland.  There were four Tu-160 and three Tu-95 at Olenje.

The location of strategic bombers at Olenia is unusual, because usually these aircraft are located at the Engels air base, 720 km southeast of Moscow.Military experts interviewed by Faktisk believe that these maneuvers may be related to the traditional autumn “Grom” exercises, but they also admit that they have an element of nuclear deterrence, and therefore a component of Putin’s nuclear threats.

The last Russian nuclear exercise “Grom” took place in February 2022 – less than a week before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. “They were clearly a warning to the West not to interfere,” says Norwegian military expert Lars Peder Haga.

