Explosions at ammunition warehouse in Russian Belgorod

In the evening of October 13, explosions were heard in the Russian city of Belgorod, local authorities reported that a warehouse was blown up and ammunition detonation began, Belgorod governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported.

The governor of the Belgorod region, confirmed that an ammunition depot had been blown up. He claims that it happened as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. There were no casualties, he said.