US firm supplied networking tech to maker of Russian S-400 missiles – Reuters

Russian SAM S-400 Triumf at a rehearsal of the Victory Parade in Moscow on 4 May 2010. Photo: WIkimedia Commons
 

The US tech company Extreme Networks supplied technology to the Russian missile company MMZ Avangard after 2014 despite sanctions imposed by the US after Russia’s annexation of Crimea, Reuters found.

MMZ Avangard manufactures the S-400 air-defense system, one of Russia’s most sophisticated weapons. Extreme Networks provided MMZ Avangard with computer networking equipment, according to “emails and other business records seen by Reuters, as well as interviews with people familiar with the matter.”

“In a statement to Reuters, Extreme said that based on information provided by the news agency it believed equipment “may have” been sold to MMZ Avangard using a surrogate buyer. Extreme said the equipment was sold without its knowledge. It added, without providing evidence, that an intermediary in Russia was “complicit” in supplying its products via a front company to ‘bad actors.’ Extreme said it is reporting its findings of these potential sales to US authorities,” Reuters wrote.

