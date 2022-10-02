Russian army gets new T-80BVM tanks despite western sanctions

Russian army gets new T 80BVM tanks despite western sanctions

 

Latest news Ukraine

Despite world economic sanctions against Russia, Russian defense company Omsktransmash, which is part of Uralvagonzavod under Rostec State Corporation, supplied another batch of modernized T-80BVM Main Battle Tanks to the Russian Ministry of Defense as part of the State defense order for 2022, Army Recognition reported.

During their modernization, important work was carried out to improve the security of the tank crew.

The modernized tanks passed the necessary tests and soon will go to the military units of the Russian army, Omsktransmash wrote.

Defence Express noted that only seven tanks are visible on the official photo and assumes that this may be all that Uralvagonzavod was able to modernize this year, feeling the weight of sanctions.

Russian army gets new T-80BVM tanks despite western sanctions ~~
A batch of T-80BVMs being transferred from Uralvagonzavod, September 2022 / Open source photo

Defence Express reports that the Sosna-U sight of the T-80BVM uses electronics from the French company Thales. The same sight is used in the T-72B3 tank. However, Army Recognition claims that the multi-channel gunner’s sight of the T-80BVM tank, an improved version of the T-80BV, is built without imported components.

The T-80BVM has a gas turbine engine giving it an advantage for operating at low temperatures, and improved armor protection consisting of Relikt explosive reactive armor kit.

Uralvagonzavod, dubbed “Putin’s favorite factory,” weathered the storm of Western sanctions against Russia in 2014 and kept producing cheap tanks that are now being used against Ukraine by implementing state orders and supplying equipment to Russia’s traditional arms clients. In 2018, an Austrian company managed to sell the factory equipment through a secret contract, testifying to the existence of schemes to bypass sanctions.

How to finally stop “Putin’s favorite factory” from producing cheap tanks

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags