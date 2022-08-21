Ukraine expects political transparency on EU membership by the end of 2022

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna said Ukraine had fulfilled almost 70% of its commitments stated in the Association Agreement with the European Union and “is aware of the need to complete all legal procedures for membership in the European Union.”
At the same time, by the end of the year, the Ukrainian authorities want to receive political clarity from EU leaders regarding the next steps on this path, UkrInform reported.
