In Kherson Oblast, 75 settlements de-occupied; 29 of them in October

The head of the Kherson oblast military administration, Yaroslav Yanushevych, said that Ukrainian defenders had already liberated 75 settlements of Kherson Oblast from the Russian invaders.

“In October alone, the Armed Forces of Ukraine returned 29 settlements under the blue-yellow flag. In addition to those reported by Operational Command South, these are Novovasylivka, Novohryhorivka, Novokamianka, Tryfonivka, Chervone. Liubimivka, Khreshchenivka, Zolota Balka, Biliayivka, Ukrayinka, Velyka and Mala Oleksandrivka, Davydiv Brid, Novovoskresenske, Novohryhorivka Petropavlivka and others were liberated previously. The liberation of Kherson Oblast continues. I cannot say more, because it is necessary to maintain informational silence, but we must wait for good news every day.”

According to Yanushevych, the situation in the de-occupied settlements is “simply terrible”: the Russians destroyed many houses, hospitals, schools, gas pipelines, boiler houses, power lines, etc.

Earlier, he reported that mobile communications are gradually being restored in the de-occupied settlements of Kherson Oblast.