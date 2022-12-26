New US-Ukrainian network to promote awareness of Russian colonialism’s crimes past and present

Russian colonization/ Source: Facebook, Mary Benovski

Article by: Paul Goble

The US National Endowment for Democracy, Ukrainian journalist Maksym Eristavi, and Kyiv’s independent Zaborona news agency have created Volya Hub. It is an online platform where journalists and other content creators from countries previously or currently colonized by Russia can tell their stories.

According to the project’s organizers, participating writers are to describe what has or is happening in their homelands in indigenous peoples’ languages. It is to engage more people in understanding the dangers that Russian colonialism presents.

In its announcement, the Volya Hub organizers list 11 formerly occupied Soviet republics, three formerly occupied Baltic states, and countries in the former Soviet bloc. However, non-Russian nations within the borders of Russia, as the Russian empire styles itself, will presumably also become participants.

To contact the organizers, one can use the following email address: [email protected].

Tags: Indigenous peoples in Russia, nations of Russia, Russian colonialism