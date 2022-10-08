Defense Minister Reznikov addressed Russian military

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov recorded a speech in Russian addressing to the Russian soldiers, first of all to the officers and command of the Russian army on Oct. 7.

“You have been deceived and betrayed. You were promised an easy walk, but were sent into a trap. You are paying in blood for someone’s fantasies and false goals. Now you are not listened to, because to listen to you now means to admit mistakes. And Moscow does not like the truth. It is easier for them to tell how you died heroically in the battle with fictional NATO hordes,” Reznikov said. “We guarantee life, security and justice to all those who refuse to fight immediately. And we will reach a tribunal for those who gave criminal orders. You can still save Russia from tragedy and the Russian army from humiliation. But time is running out. Do not miss it,” Reznikov emphasized.